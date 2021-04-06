Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after buying an additional 1,698,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 129,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

