Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,861. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

