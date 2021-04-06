Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

