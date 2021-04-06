Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 980 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $660.33 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.07 and a 52-week high of $666.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

