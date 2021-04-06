Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745 over the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $57.58. 462,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,251,713. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

