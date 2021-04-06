Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landstar System by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.34. 1,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $94.12 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

