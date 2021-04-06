AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,760.63 ($114.46).

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,183 ($93.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,724.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of £94.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

