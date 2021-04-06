Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 175,979 shares.The stock last traded at $54.77 and had previously closed at $53.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter.
About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
