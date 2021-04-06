Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $411,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.75. 148,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

