Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.29. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 42,449 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,689 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

