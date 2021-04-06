Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 647,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,983,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,936 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55.

