CBDAO Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $74,069.90 and $118,201.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00057162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00673457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.