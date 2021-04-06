Cocos-BCX Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cocos-BCX has a market capitalization of $63.13 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00057162 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019891 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00673457 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075370 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030569 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.
Cocos-BCX Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. “
