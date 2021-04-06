First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 5.8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 127,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,770,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 340,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

