First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 5.8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 127,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,770,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 340,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
