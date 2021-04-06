IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $519.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IDEXX’s solid organic-revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 is impressive. Strong sales at the CAG and LPD arms drove the top line. Sustained strong global trends in pet healthcare supported sturdy gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues. Robust performance in major geographies and margin expansions are also encouraging. IDEXX’s OPTI Medical Systems’ COVID-19 human PCR testing also drove the top line. IDEXX’s strong outlook for 2021 instills investors’ confidence. IDEXX’s fourth quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, IDEXX’s shares have outperformed its industry. Yet, the pandemic-led constraint on new CAG instrument placement levels and a weak capital structure are worrying. Other issues like foreign exchange fluctuations and impact of third-party distribution persist.”

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,276. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $243.37 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.