Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,275.00

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,275 ($16.66) and last traded at GBX 1,158.25 ($15.13), with a volume of 17856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,052.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 858.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £635.18 million and a P/E ratio of 47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £1,593.10 ($2,081.40). Also, insider David Preece sold 600,000 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total value of £6,600,000 ($8,622,942.25). Insiders purchased a total of 575 shares of company stock worth $566,749 over the last three months.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

