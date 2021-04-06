BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.06

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in BrightView by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
