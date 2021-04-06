BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.06

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get BrightView alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in BrightView by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.