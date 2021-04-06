Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.31% of Eaton worth $148,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Eaton stock opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.