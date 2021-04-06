Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

