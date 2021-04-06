Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,027. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

