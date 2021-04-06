Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $27.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.3% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,200,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,606,000 after purchasing an additional 62,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

JPM traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.61. 223,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,513,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

