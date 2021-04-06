Investors Buy High Volume of Valvoline Call Options (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,593% compared to the average volume of 237 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $161,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 11,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

