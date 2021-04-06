Curi Capital Takes $639,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,250. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

