The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.08. 117,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,740,521. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $94.52 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $343.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.55, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

