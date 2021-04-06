Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,702,000 after purchasing an additional 201,569 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 367.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 162.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,904. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

