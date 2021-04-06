Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 329,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 304,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 100,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.