AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 148,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.6% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

