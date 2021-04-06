Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $762,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.28. 4,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.