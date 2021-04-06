Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,414. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.