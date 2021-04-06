PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 271,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 61.2% in the third quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 42,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.65. 69,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,619,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

