Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report sales of $160.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $617.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.50 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $607.65 million, with estimates ranging from $600.30 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,741. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

