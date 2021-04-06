Dynamite (DYNMT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $126,794.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $225,457.51 and $126,794.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003457 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,236 coins and its circulating supply is 370,400 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

