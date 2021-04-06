BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00056913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.75 or 0.00670150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.