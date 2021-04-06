2,161 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

