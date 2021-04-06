Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 105 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $206.85 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

