Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $496,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

