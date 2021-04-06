Patron Partners Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.63 and a twelve month high of $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

