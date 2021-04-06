Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

TPTX traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.41. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,976,421.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,120,628. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

