152,108 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 152,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000. Corteva makes up about 3.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,273. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

