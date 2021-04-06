DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $85,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. 39,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,235.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

