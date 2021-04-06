Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $726,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Chevron by 86.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 124.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 349,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $104.71. 139,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,464,884. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

