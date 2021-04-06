Tixl (TXL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.46 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market capitalization of $31.46 million and $2.06 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00288572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.85 or 0.00753939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

