Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 179,126 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 179,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 52,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

