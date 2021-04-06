Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,531. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.02. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,153,754.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

