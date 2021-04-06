Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 39.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.42.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $272.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.50. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $147.37 and a fifty-two week high of $276.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $592,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.