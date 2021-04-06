Morgan Stanley Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $60.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. 19,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Accolade by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $35,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $2,493,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $37,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $5,970,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

