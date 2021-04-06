Virtu Financial LLC Sells 18,261 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.