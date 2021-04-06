Raymond James Raises Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Price Target to $6.50

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

