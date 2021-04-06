Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $470.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.50. Intuit has a 1-year low of $227.17 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

