Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $470.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.
Intuit stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.50. Intuit has a 1-year low of $227.17 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.
In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
