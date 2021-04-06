Hall Private Wealth Advisors Invests $224,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.56 and a 200-day moving average of $278.81. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.72 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

